Second straight loss for Singapore cricket team
Singapore's chances of reaching the ICC T20 World Cup were dealt a blow yesterday after they lost their second successive Group A qualifier, falling by seven wickets to Kenya in Dubai.
Electing to bat first, Singapore managed 157/9 in their 20 overs, with S. Chandramohan the top run-maker with 40 in 30 balls.
Kenya, who responded with a 159/3, were hardly troubled by Singapore's bowlers.
The Republic, who are fifth in the seven-team group, face Papua New Guinea tomorrow. Only the top-four teams from the group progress to the next round of qualifiers.
Earlier, Singapore had beaten Scotland and Bermuda before losing to Holland.
