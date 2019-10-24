Team Singapore

Second straight loss for Singapore cricket team

Oct 24, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore's chances of reaching the ICC T20 World Cup were dealt a blow yesterday after they lost their second successive Group A qualifier, falling by seven wickets to Kenya in Dubai.

Electing to bat first, Singapore managed 157/9 in their 20 overs, with S. Chandramohan the top run-maker with 40 in 30 balls.

Kenya, who responded with a 159/3, were hardly troubled by Singapore's bowlers.

The Republic, who are fifth in the seven-team group, face Papua New Guinea tomorrow. Only the top-four teams from the group progress to the next round of qualifiers.

Earlier, Singapore had beaten Scotland and Bermuda before losing to Holland.

Milicich pleased with S'pore's historic win

