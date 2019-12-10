Shuttler Loh Kean Yew eyes a better 2020, after breakthrough year

It might be a tad early for making New Year resolutions, but Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew already knows what would be among the top of his to-do list for 2020 - to make it an even better year.

The world No. 30 capped his breakout season with a silver medal in the SEA Games men's singles yesterday, after losing 21-18, 21-18 to 14th-ranked Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia at the Mutinlupa Sports Center in Manila.

Loh, 22, led for much of the second set before allowing Lee, 21, to claw back.

Said Loh: "First set, I played quite OK, but I found it kind of wasted because I still made some simple errors that allowed him to get points easily and gain more confidence.

"Second set, I was leading 11-6, I was quite confident at that time. Maybe after 11 points, I kind of wanted to win too much and just rushed my shots and made so many mistakes... and it's not so easy from then on.

"I tried to play faster and have more advantage at the front, so I can make him lift (the shuttlecock). Because I'm against the wind, when he lifts, it's easier (for him) to be out."

When asked to sum up the year, which started with an upset over former world No. 1 Lin Dan, Loh was quick to mention that he had already forgotten about that Thailand Masters victory as he always looks ahead.

"It's been quite a good year but I want it to be even better next year," he said. "So I'm going to train even harder."

Malaysia's shuttlers clinched two more golds. Kisona Selvaduray defeated Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan 20-22, 21-14, 21-13 in the women's singles, while Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik beat Thailand's Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit in the men's doubles.

Indonesia won the women's and mixed doubles.