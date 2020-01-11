Shuttlers Jason Teh and Jaslyn Hooi clinch national open titles

National shuttlers Jaslyn Hooi and Jason Teh got their 2020 season off to a winning start by clinching the Singapore Sports Hub National Open presented by Lianhe Zaobao on Saturday (Jan 11).

Top seed Hooi, 19, took just 33 minutes to defeat second seed Grace Chua 21-16, 21-8 and win the women's singles title, which comes with a $1,000 cheque.

Hooi, who represented Singapore at the Youth Olympics in 2018, said: "Both of us know each other very well because we've been training together for the past two to three years.



"When it comes to this kind of scenario, it's who can perform the best at a given time. Today I just tried to keep everything in, because she knows my shots very well.



"If I don't focus, she can counter-attack me very quickly. So i just maintained my focus, keep my shots in and outlast her."

Hooi, who was the runner-up last year, believes she has improved on her concentration over the past year and hopes that this win will give her a confidence boost ahead of next week's Swedish Open.

The world No. 102 hopes to get into the top 50 by end of the year.

In the men's singles, top seed Jason Teh secured a 21-14, 21-11 win over Vega Vio Nirwanda in 34 minutes.

“Aside from winning, I am more happy that I was able to translate what i learned during training into today’s match," said Teh, 19 who also took home the winner's cheque of $1,000. "I am currently serving national service so there’s not many chances for me to compete.

"Today, I focused on countering his 'surprise' shots and with a bit of luck, I was able to win the match."

Mixed doubles final: Terry Hee/Crystal Wong beat Lai Zing Neng/Mok Jing Qiong 21-8, 21-17

Women’s doubles final: Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong beat Ker’Sara Koh/Liangyun 21-12, 21-9

Men’s doubles final: Terry Hee/Loh Kean Hean beat Danny Bawa Chrisnanta/Andy Kwek 21-16, 21-17