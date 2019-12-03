Shuttlers retain SEA Games team bronzes
Singapore's shuttlers retained their SEA Games bronze medals from the team events after the men's and women's teams lost in the semi-finals yesterday.
The men lost to Malaysia 3-0 while the women fared slightly better, falling 3-1 to Indonesia at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila yesterday.
The Republic's sole bright spot was world No. 99 Jaslyn Hooi, who upset world No. 27 Fitriani 13-21, 21-16, 21-16 in the women's second singles.
Said team manager Jiang Yanmei: "(Jaslyn) was able to adapt in key moments of the game and battled well during rallies. This win would have increased her confidence... (for) upcoming games."
