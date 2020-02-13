Shuttlers suffer 3-2 defeat by Philippines at Asian Team C’ships
Singapore's male shuttlers suffered a blow in their hopes to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships, following a 3-2 loss to hosts Philippines yesterday.
World No. 37 Loh Kean Yew got the Republic off to a winning start in their Group C encounter, defeating Ros Pedrosa 21-11, 21-8 in 26 minutes.
But the Republic's pairing of Andy Kwek and Loh Kean Hean lost 22-20, 21-19 to Peter Magnaye and Alvin Morada.
Jason Teh won the second match for Singapore by defeating Lanz Zafra 21-14, 23-21.
But the Philippines kept the tie alive by making it 2-2 when Philip Escueta and Paul Pantig edged out Abel Tan and Howin Wong 21-16, 21-16.
Buoyed by the win, the hosts went on to secure victory with Solomon Padiz beating Michael Ng 21-10, 21-19.
Today, Singapore will face Taiwan, who thrashed the Philippines 5-0 on Tuesday.
Only the top two teams qualify for the quarter-finals.
The Republic's women, led by world No. 25 Yeo Jia Min, will also be facing their Taiwanese counterparts today.
Both teams are already through to the quarter-finals following the withdrawal of China, Hong Kong and India due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak.
