Team Singapore

Shuttlers suffer 3-2 defeat by Philippines at Asian Team C’ships

Feb 13, 2020 06:00 am

Singapore's male shuttlers suffered a blow in their hopes to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships, following a 3-2 loss to hosts Philippines yesterday.

World No. 37 Loh Kean Yew got the Republic off to a winning start in their Group C encounter, defeating Ros Pedrosa 21-11, 21-8 in 26 minutes.

But the Republic's pairing of Andy Kwek and Loh Kean Hean lost 22-20, 21-19 to Peter Magnaye and Alvin Morada.

Jason Teh won the second match for Singapore by defeating Lanz Zafra 21-14, 23-21.

But the Philippines kept the tie alive by making it 2-2 when Philip Escueta and Paul Pantig edged out Abel Tan and Howin Wong 21-16, 21-16.

Buoyed by the win, the hosts went on to secure victory with Solomon Padiz beating Michael Ng 21-10, 21-19.

Rescheduled meets a bonus for swimmers like Darren Chua
Team Singapore

Rescheduled meets a bonus for swimmers

Related Stories

Singapore's women paddlers edge closer to Olympic qualification

S'pore's Cherie Tan humbled by World Bowling Athlete of the Year award

MCCY Minister Fu encouraged by Singapore sports’ strong 2019

Today, Singapore will face Taiwan, who thrashed the Philippines 5-0 on Tuesday.

Only the top two teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

The Republic's women, led by world No. 25 Yeo Jia Min, will also be facing their Taiwanese counterparts today.

Both teams are already through to the quarter-finals following the withdrawal of China, Hong Kong and India due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore