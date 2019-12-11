Singapore achieve historic feat at Women's World Floorball C'ship

Singapore's Mindy Lim (in red) and Amanda Yeap in action during a 4-3 win over Australia yesterday.

Singapore won their group at the Women's World Floorball Championship (WFC) for the first time in history after defeating Australia 4-3 yesterday.

In the process, the Republic concluded their group-stage campaign in Neuchatel, Switzerland, with a perfect record of three wins in as many games.

Earlier, they had beaten Thailand (3-1) and the United States (7-2) to secure qualification to the play-off rounds - their first since the WFC became a one-divisional tournament in 2011.

But none of those wins in Group D were routine, as the SEA Games gold medallists had to mount a comeback in all three games, having trailed after the first period.

Against Australia, Louise Khng's side ended the first 20 minutes 2-0 down, following goals from Jessica Birks and Blaise Hodges.

But Singapore stormed back with goals from Lina Chu, captain Michelle Lok, Natalia Wee and Ong Swee Ling at the Patinoires du Littoral.

Australia pulled a goal back through Hodges, but the resilient girls in red held on for the win.

On falling behind in matches, coach Khng said: "There is nothing to be concerned about. It is about the mental resilience that they have always had.

"The camaraderie and teamwork, like having one another's back whatever the challenges ahead of them, are key too."

Having qualified for the play-off rounds, the Republic are assured of a top-12 placing.

Today, they will face Germany, who finished bottom of Group A on zero points, in a play-off match.

Both nations have met each other twice at the WFC and have a win apiece.