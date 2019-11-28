Singapore and Thailand floorball teams in 7-7 draw

The Singapore men's floorball team were held 7-7 by arch-rivals Thailand in a SEA Games group clash at the UP CHK Gym in Manila, the Philippines, yesterday.

The Republic took the lead thrice in the first period, but the game shifted in favour of the Thais, who clawed their way back to 3-3 before taking a 5-4 lead in the second period.

In the third period, Singapore fought back to claim a 6-5 lead, which they relinquished just four minutes later.

Thailand, ranked No. 14 in the world, went on to seize a 7-6 advantage, but Singapore (16th) displayed steel to snatch a draw against a side whom they beat 9-0 in the 2015 Games final on home soil.

Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan was pleased with his side's grit. He said: "The finishing tonight was decent and the boys didn't give up. To come back after losing the lead shows the team's character and discipline.

"However, we can improve on our decision-making and teamwork."

Lim's charges will take on the hosts today as will the women's team who defeated Thailand 4-1 yesterday.