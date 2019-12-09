Singapore beat Thailand in World Floorball Championship opener

The Singapore women's floorball team came from behind to defeat regional rivals Thailand 3-1 in their Group D opener at the World Floorball Championship (WFC) in Neuchatel, Switzerland, yesterday.

Thanaporn Tongkham opened the scoring, but goals from Amanda Yeap, Jerelee Ong and Shannon Yeo at La Riveraine sports complex completed the fightback and gave Singapore their third win against Thailand in 11 days, including a 3-2 victory in last Sunday's SEA Games gold-medal match.

Today, the Republic, who are ranked world No. 15, will face the United States (11th), who lost 5-4 to Australia (12th).