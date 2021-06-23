Singapore diver Freida Lim gets confirmation of her Olympic spot

After seven weeks of waiting, national diver Freida Lim finally received confirmation that she is headed for the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics when the Singapore Swimming Association announced her qualification yesterday.

She had placed 15th in the women's 10m platform semi-final at the Fina Diving World Cup in Tokyo on May 5, but was unsure if she had earned her ticket to the Olympics, given some ambiguity in the guidelines of world governing body Fina's qualification system.

Lim, 23, told local media yesterday she was relieved to finally receive formal confirmation from Fina, but had been fairly confident she would get the nod as she felt her World Cup placing was "pretty solid".

The uncertainty did not affect her training, she added, partly because about half of it was spent serving her 21-day stay-home notice (SHN) upon returning from the World Cup.

"I definitely thought about it, because people kept asking me if I was going or not, so it definitely lingered," she said. "But I feel it didn't really affect my training, or affect me mentally."