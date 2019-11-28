Singapore men's water polo team trounce Malaysia

The Singapore men's water polo team started their SEA Games title defence with a 17-5 win over Malaysia at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre in the Philippines yesterday.

Debutant Tang Yee Heng led the way with four goals, while captain Koh Jian Ying and Lee Cheng Yang contributed a hat-trick each.

Their next game is against Indonesia tonight.

Yesterday morning, the Singapore women's team bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Thailand by beating hosts Philippines 18-9, with seniors Angeline Teo, Gina Koh and Koh Xiaoli combining for 13 goals.

They face the Thais again tomorrow.