Singapore netballers secure their first M1 Nations Cup 2019 victory

Charmaine Soh. TNP FILE PHOTO
Oct 23, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore's netballers scored their first victory in the M1 Nations Cup, thumping Ireland 51-35 at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

Singapore led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and went into the half-time break at 32-17. The 28th-ranked hosts extended their lead over Ireland (No. 25) to 42-24 in the third quarter before finishing the game at 51-35.

Charmaine Soh and Co had drawn 54-54 with Namibia and lost 57-52 to Botswana in their opening matches of the six-team event. Singapore will meet world No. 12 Cook Islands today.

YESTERDAY'S OTHER RESULTS

  • Papua New Guinea 36 Botswana 58
  • Namibia 61 Cook Islands 47
Singapore suffer defeat by Holland in T20 cricket World Cup qualifier
Singapore's T20 streak over

