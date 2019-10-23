Singapore netballers secure their first M1 Nations Cup 2019 victory

Singapore's netballers scored their first victory in the M1 Nations Cup, thumping Ireland 51-35 at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

Singapore led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and went into the half-time break at 32-17. The 28th-ranked hosts extended their lead over Ireland (No. 25) to 42-24 in the third quarter before finishing the game at 51-35.

Charmaine Soh and Co had drawn 54-54 with Namibia and lost 57-52 to Botswana in their opening matches of the six-team event. Singapore will meet world No. 12 Cook Islands today.

