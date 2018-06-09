Singapore paddler Koen qualifies for Youth Olympics

Singapore teenage paddler Koen Pang has qualified for the Youth Olympics in October.

Singapore teenage paddler Koen Pang earned the Republic a berth in the Youth Olympics men's singles event after winning the qualification tournament in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, on Saturday.

The 16-year-old defeated Belgium's Devos Lauren in the final, after overcoming Canada's Hazin Jeremey in the semis (4-1) and Panama's Vahnish Jacobo (4-0) in the last eight.

Earlier in the week, Koen also bagged the team and singles crown at the Cook Islands Junior and Cadet Open in Rarotonga.

At the YOG in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October, he will pair up with 17-year-old Goi Ruixuan for the mixed team event. Goi has qualified for the women's singles event at the YOG.