Singapore shooter Tessa Neo clinches silver at Asian C'ships

Tessa Neo secured a quota spot for Singapore at next year's Tokyo Olympics by qualifying for the women's 10m air rifle final of the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Neo, 21, had squeezed into the eight-woman final with her score of 627.9, pipping India's Anjum Moudgil by 0.3 points.

As all the top seven competitors had already secured their Olympic spots, it meant the Republic are guaranteed a place in Tokyo 2020.

Neo went on to clinch a silver medal in the final, finishing just 0.2 points behind the winner, China's Yang Qian.

Said Neo: "After knowing we got the quota, I was feeling motivated to try my best to win something for the team and for Singapore. At the moment, it hasn't completely sunk in. I just feel extremely thankful and happy."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu was delighted by Neo's feat, posting on Facebook: "We share your joy and are very proud of you."

The quota spot does not qualify Neo for Tokyo 2020 automatically.

The final decision on who should represent the country lies with the Singapore Shooting Association and Singapore National Olympic Council.