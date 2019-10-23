Singapore suffer defeat by Holland in T20 cricket World Cup qualifier

Singapore's batsmen yesterday capitulated to a poor 101 and lost to Holland in their third match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup cricket qualifiers in Dubai.

Surendran Chandramohan was Singapore's best batsman, notching 28 runs. Aritra Dutta and Tim David were next with 20 and 19 runs respectively.

World No. 20 Singapore totalled 101 runs from 18.5 overs. Holland (No. 18), in reply, were 104 for five from 16.3 overs.

The five-wicket loss ended the Republic's two-match winning streak. They had beaten Scotland and Bermuda previously. Singapore will play Kenya today.