Singapore Taekwondo Federation suspended by world body, SNOC

The Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) has been suspended by World Taekwondo (WT) and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) over governance issues.

In the interim, SNOC will set up a major Games preparation committee and work with Sport Singapore (SportSG) to manage the selection and training of taekwondo athletes for the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines.

SNOC said in a statement yesterday that WT had sought its assistance last October to review the situation at STF.

WT had expressed concerns over developments at STF, following the mass resignation of seven management committee members, including long-serving president Milan Kwee.

Based on the findings, SNOC expressed "grave concerns over the STF's governance and high performance management".

SNOC added in the statement: "The foremost priority is to restore proper, fair and transparent systems in the governance and high performance management of Singapore taekwondo.

"We hope the entire taekwondo fraternity will work together with SNOC and SportSG in moving the sport forward."