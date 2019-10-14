Singapore win Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup

Singapore won the Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup for the first time yesterday, after an 8-5 win over Austria at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The win betters the Republic's previous best result in 2009, when they lost to Kuwait in the final of what was then known as the Fina World Development Trophy.

Austria, who finished third at the last two editions in 2015 and 2017, were the top-ranked team in this year's tournament.

Said Singapore coach Dejan Milakovic: "This means a lot to me and (the) team. The final was a difficult game, but the boys kept motivating themselves to push on even though they were quite tired after the tough game against Ireland yesterday.

"It was fantastic that from beginning till the end, they kept their discipline and concentration, which showed that this team can achieve even greater things in the future."

The hosts raced to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after goals by Yu Junjie, Chiam Kun Yang and captain Koh Jian Ying.

They extended the lead to 6-2 at half-time via Chiam's second and goals by Ang An Jun and Lee Cheng Kang.

The latter added two more goals in the second half to seal the win.

Singapore also picked up several individual accolades with Lee Kai Yang named Player of the Game in the final.

Ang bagged the tournament's Most Valuable Player award while Lee Cheng Kang's 21 goals saw him named top scorer.

Indonesia finished third, beating Ireland 14-9 in the bronze medal play-off.