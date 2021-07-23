Singaporeans in action

Team Singapore

ROWING: Joan Poh (women's single sculls, Heat 2, 8.40am)

TOMORROW

*ROWING: Joan Poh (women's single sculls, Repechage, 7.30am)

SHOOTING: Adele Tan (women's 10m air rifle, Qualification - 7.30am, Final - 9.45am)

FENCING: Kiria Tikanah (women's epee individual, Table of 64 - 8am, Table of 32 - 8.55am, Table of 16 - 12.35pm, Quarter-finals - 2.25pm, Semi-finals - 5pm, Bronze medal bout, 6.55pm, Gold medal bout - 7.55pm)

TABLE TENNIS: Clarence Chew v Ibrahima Diaw, Senegal (men's singles, Round 1, 1.15pm)

EQUESTRIAN: Caroline Chew (dressage individual, Grand prix, Day 1, from 4pm)

SUNDAY

*ROWING: Joan Poh (women's single sculls, Semi-finals E/F, 8.20am)

FENCING: Amita Berthier (women's foil individual, Table of 64 - 8am, Table of 32 - 8.55am, Table of 16 - 12.35pm, Q-finals - 2.25pm, S-finals - 5pm, Bronze medal bout - 6.55pm, Gold medal bout - 7.55pm)

GYMNASTICS: Tan Sze En (women's individual all around, Qualification, from 9am)

SAILING: Ryan Lo (men's laser, Race 1 & 2 - 1.30pm)

Amanda Ng (women's windsurfer RS: X, Race 1-3 - 2pm)

EQUESTRIAN: Caroline Chew (dressage individual, Grand prix, Day 2 - 4pm)

SWIMMING: Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m back, Heats, from 6pm)

TABLE TENNIS: Yu Mengyu v Shao Jieni, Portugal, or Christina Kaellberg, Sweden (women's singles, Round 2 - time TBC)

*Depends on athlete's progress.

**Catch the action on MediaCorp meWatch, StarHub & Singtel

**Schedule subject to change.

Team Singapore