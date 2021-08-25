Singaporeans in action at Paralympics
TODAY:
SWIMMING
• Yip Pin Xiu
8.41am: women's 100m backstroke - S2 heats
4.40pm: women's 100m backstroke - S2 final*
• Sophie Soon
9.46am: women's 100m butterfly - S13 heats
6.40pm: women's 100m butterfly - S13 final*
CYCLING
• Steve Tee & Ang Kee Meng (competition partner)
10.45am: men's B 4km individual pursuit qualifying
1.50pm: men's B 4km individual pursuit final*
*If athlete qualifies
