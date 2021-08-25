Team Singapore

Singaporeans in action at Paralympics

Aug 25, 2021 06:00 am

TODAY:

SWIMMING

• Yip Pin Xiu

8.41am: women's 100m backstroke - S2 heats

4.40pm: women's 100m backstroke - S2 final*

Sophie Soon

9.46am: women's 100m butterfly - S13 heats

Yip Pin Xiu won her fourth Paralympic gold medal by retaining her 100m backstroke S2 title in Tokyo on Wednesday (Aug 25).
Team Singapore

Paralympics: Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu wins gold in 100m backstroke (S2)

Related Stories

Para-cyclist Tee and pilot Ang going beyond the cycling track

PM Lee cheers on Singapore’s Paralympians as Games begin

Marc Brian Louis eyes national U-20 mark in 110m hurdles

6.40pm: women's 100m butterfly - S13 final*

CYCLING

• Steve Tee & Ang Kee Meng (competition partner)

10.45am: men's B 4km individual pursuit qualifying

1.50pm: men's B 4km individual pursuit final*

*If athlete qualifies

Catch the action on Mediacorp's Channel 5 & meWatch

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore