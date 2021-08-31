Singaporeans in action at Paralympics
YESTERDAY:
ARCHERY
• Nur Syahidah Alim (women's individual compound open) - Lost
140-136 to Turkey's Sevgi Yorulmaz in 1/8 elimination stage
EQUESTRIAN
• Laurentia Tan (dressage individual freestyle test - Grade I)
- 5th out of 8 with score of 75.060
TODAY:
SWIMMING
• Toh Wei Soong
9.19am: men's 50m freestyle - S7 heats (final at 5.19pm if he advances)
CYCLING
• Steve Tee & Ang Kee Meng (pilot)
12.30pm: men's B time trial
*Catch the action on meWatch
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now