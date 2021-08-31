Team Singapore

Singaporeans in action at Paralympics

Aug 31, 2021 06:00 am

YESTERDAY:

ARCHERY

• Nur Syahidah Alim (women's individual compound open) - Lost

140-136 to Turkey's Sevgi Yorulmaz in 1/8 elimination stage

EQUESTRIAN

• Laurentia Tan (dressage individual freestyle test - Grade I)

- 5th out of 8 with score of 75.060

TODAY:

S'pore Paralympian Diroy Noordin breaks own national shot put record
Team Singapore

Diroy breaks own national mark

SWIMMING

 Toh Wei Soong

9.19am: men's 50m freestyle - S7 heats (final at 5.19pm if he advances)

CYCLING

• Steve Tee & Ang Kee Meng (pilot)

12.30pm: men's B time trial

