Team Singapore

Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020

Jul 27, 2021 06:00 am

YESTERDAY:

SAILING

Ryan Lo (men's laser) - 14th out of 35 after three races (21 pts)

Amanda Ng (women's windsurfer RS:X) - 24th out of 27 after six races (110 pts)

TABLE TENNIS

Feng Tianwei (women's singles, 3rd round) - defeated Maria Xiao, Spain 4-1 (8-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-2, 11-4)

SWIMMING

Olympics: Feng Tianwei overcomes slow start to reach round of 16
Team Singapore

Feng overcomes slow start

Related Stories

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew eyes different outcome against Asian champ

No excuses, says Quah Zheng Wen, after he misses another s-final

Olympics: Quah Zheng Wen unfazed after missing 100m back s-finals

Quah Zheng Wen (men's 200m fly, heat 2) - Finished 22nd out of 38 in 1min 56.42sec

BADMINTON

Loh Kean Yew (men's singles,group stage)- defeated Aram Mahmoud 2-0 (21-15, 21-12)

TODAY:

TABLE TENNIS

Yu Mengyu v Cheng I-ching, Taiwan (women's singles, third round) - 10am

Feng Tianwei v Han Ying, Germany, or Lay Jian Fang, Australia (women's singles, round of 16) - 8.30pm

SAILING

Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, race 1-3) - 11.05am

Ryan Lo (men's laser, race 4-6) - 11.15am

BADMINTON

Yeo Jia Min v Gaitan Haramara, Mexico (women's singles, group stage) - 12.15pm

SWIMMING

Joseph Schooling (men's 100m free, heat 5) - 6.11pm

*Catch the action on MediaCorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 23/26/28/29/32/34 and StarHub TV Ch251/254/256/257/260/262. All in S'pore time.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore