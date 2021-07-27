Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020

YESTERDAY:

SAILING

Ryan Lo (men's laser) - 14th out of 35 after three races (21 pts)

Amanda Ng (women's windsurfer RS:X) - 24th out of 27 after six races (110 pts)

TABLE TENNIS

Feng Tianwei (women's singles, 3rd round) - defeated Maria Xiao, Spain 4-1 (8-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-2, 11-4)

SWIMMING

Quah Zheng Wen (men's 200m fly, heat 2) - Finished 22nd out of 38 in 1min 56.42sec

BADMINTON

Loh Kean Yew (men's singles,group stage)- defeated Aram Mahmoud 2-0 (21-15, 21-12)

TODAY:

TABLE TENNIS

Yu Mengyu v Cheng I-ching, Taiwan (women's singles, third round) - 10am

Feng Tianwei v Han Ying, Germany, or Lay Jian Fang, Australia (women's singles, round of 16) - 8.30pm

SAILING

Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, race 1-3) - 11.05am

Ryan Lo (men's laser, race 4-6) - 11.15am

BADMINTON

Yeo Jia Min v Gaitan Haramara, Mexico (women's singles, group stage) - 12.15pm

SWIMMING

Joseph Schooling (men's 100m free, heat 5) - 6.11pm

