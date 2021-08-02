Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020

TODAY:

TABLE TENNIS

Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye v France (women's team, round of 16) - 9am

ATHLETICS

Shanti Pereira (women's 200m, Heat 5) - 10.02am

SAILING

Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, medal race) - 1.30pm

*Catch the action on Mediacorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 21-35 and StarHub TV Ch250-263. All in S'pore time. Schedule subject to change.