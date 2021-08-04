Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020
YESTERDAY:
TABLE TENNIS
• Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye (women's team, quarter-finals) - lost 3-0 to China
SAILING
• Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, medal race) - finished 10th out of 21 (117 pts)
TODAY:
MARATHON SWIMMING
• Chantal Liew (women's 10km, final) - 5.30am
DIVING
• Freida Lim (women's 10m platform, preliminary round) - 2pm
* Catch the action on Mediacorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 21-35 and StarHub TV Ch250-263. All in S'pore time. Schedule subject to change.
