Team Singapore

Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020

Aug 04, 2021 06:00 am

YESTERDAY:

TABLE TENNIS

• Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye (women's team, quarter-finals) - lost 3-0 to China

SAILING

• Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX, medal race) - finished 10th out of 21 (117 pts)

TODAY:

MARATHON SWIMMING

• Chantal Liew (women's 10km, final) - 5.30am

DIVING

• Freida Lim (women's 10m platform, preliminary round) - 2pm

Sailors Lim and Low 'within striking distance' of medal: Dr Tan
Team Singapore

Lim and Low nearing a Games medal: Dr Tan

Related Stories

Tokyo 2020 is the last Olympics for Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu

Feng Tianwei: ‘No pressure’ on us against China

Shanti Pereira thankful for race opportunity, sets season's best

* Catch the action on Mediacorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 21-35 and StarHub TV Ch250-263. All in S'pore time. Schedule subject to change.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore