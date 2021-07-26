Singaporeans in action at Tokyo 2020: July 25 & 26
YESTERDAY
ROWING
- Joan Poh (women's single sculls)
- Finished third out of four in semi-finals E/F in 8min 47.77sec and will compete in finals E on Thursday
FENCING
- Amita Berthier (women's individual foil, Table of 32)
- Lost 15-4 to Lee Kiefer (United States)
GYMNASTICS
- Tan Sze En (women's artistic qualification)
- Floor exercise: 75th out of 85 with 11.833pts. Balance beam: 84th out of 91 with 11.033pts
TABLE TENNIS
- Clarence Chew (men's singles, 2nd round)
- Lost 4-1 to Daniel Habesohn (Austria)
- Yu Mengyu (women's singles, 2nd round)
- Beat Shao Jieni (Portugal) 4-0
EQUESTRIAN
- Caroline Chew (dressage individual grand prix, Group D qualifier)
- Eliminated
SAILING
- Ryan Lo (men's laser, race 1)
- 18th out of 35 (18 pts)
- Amanda Ng (women's windsurfer RS: X, race 1-3)
- 20th out of 27 (37 pts)
SWIMMING
- Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m back, heats) - 22nd out of 41 (53.94sec)
TODAY
SAILING: Ryan Lo (men's laser, Race 2-3) , Amanda Ng (women's windsurfer RS:X, race 4-6) - 11am
TABLE TENNIS: Feng Tianwei v Maria Xiao, Spain (women's singles, 3rd round) - 3.30pm
SWIMMING: Quah Zheng Wen (men's 200m fly, Heat 2) - 6.20pm
BADMINTON: Loh Kean Yew v Aram Mahmoud (men's singles, group stage) - 7pm
*Catch the action on MediaCorp meWatch, Ch 5, Singtel TV Ch 23/26/ 28/29/32/34 and StarHub TV Ch251/254/256/257/260/ 262. All in S'pore time.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now