Singapore's fencers finish top for the first time

Singapore's fencers recorded their best SEA Games campaign by finishing top of the fencing table for the first time.

Their tally of four golds, three silvers and six bronzes helped them pip Vietnam, who have four golds, two silvers and four bronzes, to the top spot of the six-team table. Hosts Philippines are third.

Yesterday, the Republic's fencers won a silver through the men's epee team of Jefferson Cheong, Samson Lee, Simon Lee and Tan Weixuan, and a bronze via the women's sabre team of Jolie Lee, Ann Lee, Lee Kar Moon and Jessica Ong.