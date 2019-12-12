Singapore's floorballers sunk by late goal

Singapore missed out on being the first Asian team to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's World Floorball Championship (WFC), after they lost 7-6 to Germany in Neuchatel, Switzerland, yesterday.

Singapore, the world No. 15 side, pegged Germany back on three occasions and even took the lead once.

However, a last-gasp winner from Anna-Lena Best ended the Republic's nine-game winning streak, including three at this WFC and five at the SEA Games in the Philippines, where they retained their title.

The Republic, ranked seven rungs below their European counterparts, scored through Amanda Yeap (two), Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar, Jerelee Ong, Jowie Tan and an own-goal from Ellen Kunigk at the Patinoires du Littoral.

They are already assured of a top-12 finish in the 16-team competition and will face Denmark today in the play-offs for the ninth to 12th placings.