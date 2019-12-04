Team Singapore

Singapore's lawn bowlers clinch SEA Games gold

Singapore's lawn bowlers clinch SEA Games gold
Singapore's lawn bowlers celebrating after winning the women's triples finals.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Dec 04, 2019 01:16 pm

Singapore's lawn bowlers clinched a gold in the women's triples on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Despite trailing 12-10, Goh Quee Kee, Lim Poh Eng and Shermeen Lim rallied to defeat hosts Philippines 16-13 at the Friendship Gate in Clark.

On Monday, Singapore had also won a bronze in the men's triples when the trio of Leong Khim Hoong, Melvin Tan and Matthew Ngui defeated Thailand 23-14 in the third-place play-off.

 

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

lawn bowlsSEA GamesShermeen LimGoh Quee KeeLim Poh Eng