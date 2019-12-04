Singapore's lawn bowlers clinch SEA Games gold

Singapore's lawn bowlers clinched a gold in the women's triples on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Despite trailing 12-10, Goh Quee Kee, Lim Poh Eng and Shermeen Lim rallied to defeat hosts Philippines 16-13 at the Friendship Gate in Clark.

On Monday, Singapore had also won a bronze in the men's triples when the trio of Leong Khim Hoong, Melvin Tan and Matthew Ngui defeated Thailand 23-14 in the third-place play-off.