Singapore's Ser Lin Qian claims silver in ITTF junior circuit

Singapore paddler Ser Lin Qian, 13, clinched a silver medal on the International Table Tennis Federation Junior Circuit Premium on Sunday by reaching the cadet girls' singles final of the Chinese Taipei Junior & Cadet Open.

Lin Qian defeated Taiwan's Chen Yu-chih 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 in the quarter-finals and continued her winning streak in the semi-finals, where she overcame another Taiwanese Cheng Pu-syuan, 11-5, 13-11, 11-7.

In the final, Lin Qian, who is ranked 26th in the Under-15 world rankings, lost 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 to Japan's U-15 world No. 5 Kaho Akae.