Singapore's Ser Lin Qian claims silver in ITTF junior circuit
Singapore paddler Ser Lin Qian, 13, clinched a silver medal on the International Table Tennis Federation Junior Circuit Premium on Sunday by reaching the cadet girls' singles final of the Chinese Taipei Junior & Cadet Open.
Lin Qian defeated Taiwan's Chen Yu-chih 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 in the quarter-finals and continued her winning streak in the semi-finals, where she overcame another Taiwanese Cheng Pu-syuan, 11-5, 13-11, 11-7.
In the final, Lin Qian, who is ranked 26th in the Under-15 world rankings, lost 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 to Japan's U-15 world No. 5 Kaho Akae.
Scotland sink Samoa 34-0
Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a decisive 34-0 win over Samoa in Kobe yesterday that saw the Pacific Islanders finish a man down.
The bonus-point win for Gregor Townsend's men could prove vital in a tight Pool A that also involves Ireland and hosts Japan.
Victory was all but assured after a burst of 17 points in eight minutes late in the first half left Scotland 20-0 ahead at the interval.
Scotland wing Sean Maitland and Greig Laidlaw scored tries, both converted by the fly-half who also kicked an early penalty.
Stuart Hogg landed the Scots' first Test-match drop goal for more than five years with an audacious effort from just inside the halfway line. The Scots then secured the four-try bonus point with two penalty tries. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now