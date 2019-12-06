Singapore's women foil fencers clinch team gold

(From left) The Singapore women's foil team of Tatiana Wong, Maxine Wong, Denyse Chan and Amita Berthier.

Singapore's women fencers have won the team foil title after the trio of Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Tatiana Wong and Denyse Chan defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Thu Phuong, Do Thi Anh, Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong and Luu Thanh Nhan 45-29 at the World Trade Center in Manila on Friday (Dec 6).

This is the Republic's third fencing gold at these Games, after Berthier won the women's individual foil title and Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman clinched the women's individual epee crown.

Singapore had also won the women's team foil title on home soil in 2015, when the quartet of Wang Wenying, Cheryl Wong, Nicole Wong and Liane Wong defeated their Vietnamese counterparts.

The team event was not contested at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.