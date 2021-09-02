Team Singapore

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Yip Pin Xiu had also won the women's S2 100m backstroke gold at the Tokyo Paralympics last week.PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE
Sep 02, 2021 06:12 pm

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu has clinched her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, after she retained her women's S2 50m backstroke title in a season-best 1min 02.04sec on Thursday (Sept 2), finishing ahead of Japan's Miyuki Yamada (1:06.98) and China's Feng Yazhu (1:11.55) .

This is the fifth Paralympic gold medal in Yip's sporting career. Last week, the 29-year-old had also retained her S2 100m backstroke title in 2:16.61, adding to her haul from Beijing 2008 (one) and Rio 2016 (two).

Yip, who has muscular dystrophy, is also a world record holder in the S2 50m backstroke, following her gold-winning effort in Rio de Janeiro five years ago in 59.38sec.

She had topped the S2 50m backstroke heats with a 1:03.61 effort at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the morning, ahead of Yamada (1:09.44) and Mexico's Fabiolo Ramirez (1:12.59), who finished fourth in the final.

