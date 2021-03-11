SNOC vice-president Milan Kwee, 74, dies

Singapore National Olympic Council vice-president and veteran sports administrator Milan Kwee died on Tuesday night at the age of 74.

Kwee, who was Team Singapore's chef de mission at the 2017 SEA Games, also served as the Singapore Taekwondo Federation's president from 2004 to 2018. He was a council member with World Taekwondo.

As an athlete, Kwee won multiple national titles as well as a gold and silver at the first two Asian Taekwondo Championships in the 1960s.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who worked with him while she was minister for sports, was among those who posted tributes.

She wrote on Facebook: "His passion for sports, his jovial personality, and his steadfast commitment to his organisations will be remembered fondly by us."

An altar has been set up in Kwee's memory at World Taekwondo's headquarters in Seoul.