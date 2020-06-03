SNOC’s Dr Ben Tan appointed to IOC’s medical and scientific commission

Singapore National Olympic Council vice-president, Ben Tan, has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s medical and scientific commission.

The Commission advises the IOC session, the IOC executive board and the IOC president on athletes' health, the promotion of health and physical activity, and the protection of clean athletes.

Said Dr Tan: "I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed to this esteemed group. The IOC medical and scientific commission is committed to conducting a wide range of activities aimed at protecting athletes' health, and this is aligned to my daily work as a sports physician."

Dr Tan, who is chief of sports medicine at Changi General Hospital, will also be Singapore's chef de mission at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The former sailor, an Asian Games and four-time SEA Games sailing champion, had also competed in the sport's Laser event at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

The 52-year-old wears many hats. As chairman of World Sailing's medical commission, he had been working with his IOC counterparts on injury surveillance and interventions to reduce sailing injuries, enhancing medical support at the Games, water quality, heat injuries and other issues.

He added: "With this new role, the scope expands to include all the other Olympic sports. I hope to continue to enhance the sports medicine and sports science support to our athletes in Singapore as well, to enable them to realise their full potential."