Sophie Soon pleased with 4th placing in 100m breaststroke

Singapore swimmer Sophie Soon marked the end of her Paralympic debut with a fourth-place finish in the women's SB12 100m breaststroke final yesterday.

The 24-year-old touched home in 1min 29.52sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to finish behind bronze medallist Yaryna Matlo (1:20.31) from Ukraine.

Brazilian Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago won the event in a Games record of 1:14.89, with the Russian Paralympic Committee's Daria Lukianenko taking silver in 1:17.55.

"I am overall very happy even though it's not a personal best or season best," said Soon.

"But in terms of ranking, and for my Paralympic debut, I'm very happy with the outcome and to come in fourth.

"What makes me happier was that there was a Singaporean crowd there cheering me on."

This was Soon's second event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Last week, she finished 18th out of 18 swimmers in the women's S13 100m butterfly heats. - KIMBERLY KWEK