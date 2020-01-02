S'pore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship open for applications

Application for this year's Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship has opened.

Student-athletes who are keen can apply via the SOF website (www.sof.sg) before 4pm on 31 Jan.

There are four categories which award varying cash amounts: Primary ($1,000), Secondary ($2,000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3,000) and under-18 High Performance ($5,000).

To be eligible, applicants have to meet a set of criteria such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions. All categories except the under-18 High Performance award consider the household income of the recipients.

The scholarship, now in its 10th edition, was launched in 2010 when local billionaire Lim donated $10 million to the SOF. Last year, he committed another $10 million to fund the scholarship until 2030.