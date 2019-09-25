Stern test for SEA Games water polo champions Singapore

The 2017 SEA Games water polo champions Singapore will face a stern test before the biennial event kicks off on Nov 30 in the Philippines.

They will meet rivals Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines in the Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from Oct 8 to 13.

The 27-time regional champions are in Group A with Malaysia, Philippines, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Group B will feature Austria, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Hong Kong.

Each team will play four matches in the group stages. The group winners will square off for the gold medal on the final day.

There will be four matches each day during the group stage, with the first game starting at 3pm and the last game at 7.30pm.

On the final day of action, the first game starts at 10am, with the final at 6pm.

"Water polo fans can expect to see exciting games during the tournament with teams coming from beyond the region such as Ireland, Austria, India and Zimbabwe," said Dominic Soh, the Singapore Swimming Association's vice-president for water polo.

"The Challengers Cup is also a timely competition for our men's national water polo team to prepare for the SEA Games, with the players entering their final phase of building up and strengthening to defend our title."

Tickets are priced at $10 (group stages) and $15 (finals) or $40 for a season pass.

They can be purchased at https://www.sportshub.com.sg/event-detail/574