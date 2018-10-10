Swimmer Wei Soong gets his golden double, despite ‘hiccup’

Toh Wei Soong after winning the 50m freestyle S7 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Sunday.

Singapore added another gold to their tally yesterday when swimmer Toh Wei Soong overcame "a bit of a hiccup" to win the men's 100m freestyle S7 title in personal-best time of 1:03.16. It was the 20-year-old's second gold after he also won the 50m freestyle S7 on Sunday.

Explaining that his goggles had come off during the heats in the morning, he said: "The idea was to learn from this morning and to apply what I learned (from) the mistakes I made to streamline it to this final.

I'm very happy with how I did.

"It's another milestone in my journey towards the world record and (the Tokyo Paralympic Games) in two years' time.

I'm very excited to be on this journey, to be making this progress and I can only imagine where it's going to go in the next two years."

Fellow swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won women's 100m free S4 (S1-4) bronze while bowler Diane Neo clinched silver in the women's singles TPB4, bringing the Republic's total tally to three golds, one silver and three bronzes.