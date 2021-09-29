Team Singapore athletes to be feted in Parliament

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will move a motion at the Oct 5 Parliament sitting to celebrate the achievements of Singapore's athletes at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a media statement yesterday, his ministry said that the athletes inspire Singaporeans through sport to strive for excellence, and that "their indomitable spirit to achieve for the nation" unites Singaporeans and instils pride.

The motion reads: "This House congratulates our Team Singapore Olympians and Paralympians, in particular Ms Yip Pin Xiu, our five-time Paralympic gold medallist, for their achievements at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Mr Tong will also speak on how the Government's investment in the high-performance system seeks to support and create opportunities for all Singaporeans with the talent and passion to participate in elite-level sports.

Singapore's Olympians and Paralympians, and key representatives and officials who supported the athletes throughout the Tokyo Games, will be invited to the Parliament sitting.

Promising in a Facebook post yesterday that it would be a "special occasion", Mr Tong noted that the pandemic had made preparations for Tokyo challenging.

"Yet, it was evident that such adversity only served to propel them to do even better," he said, noting that national records, personal bests and new rankings were set at the Games.

- SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ