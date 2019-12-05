Team Singapore

Teenage fencer Kiria Tikanah wins gold on her SEA Games debut

Singapore's Kiria Tikanah (left) and Cheryl Lim won gold and bronze respectively in the women's individual epee. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 05, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore won a second fencing gold at the SEA Games through teenage debutante Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who is ranked world No. 222, defeated home favourite 151st-ranked Hanniel Abella 15-12 to claim the women's individual epee title at the World Trade Center in Manila.

Earlier, the National University of Singapore chemistry student had beaten compatriot Cheryl Lim 15-10 in the semi-finals.

Kiria's gold was the Republic's second fencing title at these Games.

She said: "Winning gold was very unexpected. Since it was my SEA Games debut, I was expecting maybe only a medal, so being able to go home with the gold was a bonus."

Singapore also picked up another bronze yesterday through Joshua Lim, who reached the semi-finals where he lost 15-13 to Thailand's Mayakarn Chornnasun.

On Tuesday, Amita Berthier retained the women's individual foil gold by defeating Maxine Wong in the first all-Singaporean fencing final at the biennial Games.

