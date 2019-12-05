Teenage fencer Kiria Tikanah wins gold on her SEA Games debut

Singapore's Kiria Tikanah (left) and Cheryl Lim won gold and bronze respectively in the women's individual epee.

Singapore won a second fencing gold at the SEA Games through teenage debutante Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who is ranked world No. 222, defeated home favourite 151st-ranked Hanniel Abella 15-12 to claim the women's individual epee title at the World Trade Center in Manila.

Earlier, the National University of Singapore chemistry student had beaten compatriot Cheryl Lim 15-10 in the semi-finals.

Kiria's gold was the Republic's second fencing title at these Games.

She said: "Winning gold was very unexpected. Since it was my SEA Games debut, I was expecting maybe only a medal, so being able to go home with the gold was a bonus."

Singapore also picked up another bronze yesterday through Joshua Lim, who reached the semi-finals where he lost 15-13 to Thailand's Mayakarn Chornnasun.

On Tuesday, Amita Berthier retained the women's individual foil gold by defeating Maxine Wong in the first all-Singaporean fencing final at the biennial Games.