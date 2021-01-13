Team Singapore

Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund open for applications

Sport Singapore and National Youth Sport Institute will accept applications for the Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund from today to support promising athletes who aspire to represent Singapore at international competitions that may resume this year.

There will be two grant calls a year, with up to $50,000 per call awarded to shortlisted applicants, based on: (1) the level of competition and (2) the applicant's or team's performance and track record. The application period for the first grant call is from today to Feb 12.

