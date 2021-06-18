Toh Wei Soong: Paralympics a dream come true

Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first para-swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games - a bronze in 2018 - before adding two golds and another bronze at the Asian Para Games that year.

In August, the 22-year-old will get a chance to add to his tally when he makes his Paralympics bow in Tokyo.

He is one of three debutants among the six Japan-bound para-athletes unveiled by the Singapore National Paralympic Council yesterday.

"This has been a journey eight years in the making and to be able to make my debut at the Paralympic Games is a dream come true," Toh said in a media release, adding that he hopes to "inspire others to start their own impossible".

Fellow para-swimmer Sophie Soon and para-cyclist Steve Tee will also be taking part in their maiden Paralympics.

The others are Games multi-medallist and dual world record holder Yip Pin Xiu, world No. 1 para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim and shot-putter Muhammad Diroy. There could be more as selection ends on July 30.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said he is looking forward to cheering them on during the Aug 24-Sept 5 Games.

"Each of them has their own personal story of resilience. Their growth and achievements borne from years of training, refining their skills, and staying focused," he said on Facebook.