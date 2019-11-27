Winning start for Singapore's floorball teams

The Singapore men's and women's floorball teams started their SEA Games campaigns with victories over their Malaysian counterparts at the UP CHK Gym in Manila yesterday.

The women's team set the bar in the morning with an 8-2 victory, with Amanda Yeap named Player of the Match for scoring twice and creating three other goals.

The men's team followed up in the afternoon with a 9-2 win. Akmal Shaharudin, who scored two goals, was named Player of the Match.

Both teams won the gold medal when floorball made its debut at the biennial meet on home soil in 2015. The sport was excluded from the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.