Yeo Jia Min out of SEA Games due to injury, Loh Kean Yew in last 8

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew reached the SEA Games men's singles quarter-finals after beating Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven 21-17, 21-16 at the Muntinlupa Sports Center in Manila yesterday.

Loh will meet the third seed, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia, in the last eight today. The Republic's other men's singles player Joel Koh lost 21-17, 21-10 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.

In the women's singles, Yeo Jia Min pulled out from her match against Indonesia's Hartawan Ruselli with a left knee injury. She was trailing 16-21, 24-22, 9-19.

But Jaslyn Hooi will meet Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the last eight, after beating Myanmar's Oo Thwe Tar 21-9, 21-4.