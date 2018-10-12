Yip clinches third medal in three events

Yip Pin Xiu (right) with fellow para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong, who also won three medals at the Asian Para Games.

Yip Pin Xiu picked up her third medal in as many events yesterday, wrapping up her 2018 Asian Para Games campaign with a bronze in the women's 50m freestyle S4 (1-4) in Jakarta.

She touched the wall in 1min 4.68sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, finishing behind winner Peng Qiuping of China (43.48) and Gabidullina Zulfiya of Kazakhstan (45.51).

On Monday, Yip won the 50m backstroke S4 (S1-4) and added a bronze in the 100m freestyle S4 (S1-4) the next day.

The 26-year-old, who has muscular dystrophy, said her medals gave her motivation that she was on the right track for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"It was a good swim and I'm glad I'm done," said Yip, who was the youngest of nine Nominated Members of Parliament appointed to a 2 ½-year term last month.

"It has been a very tiring five days but it was all worth it.

"It has been a very good experience travelling with this team.

"I've seen everyone train really hard and we've come up with personal bests, medals and good swims, and this has shown all our hard work has paid off.

"Everybody deserves a short break before we get back to training even harder."

Her close friend Theresa Goh set a season-best 49.29sec to finish fourth in the 50m freestyle S5 that China's Yao Chuan won in 38.98.

Team Singapore have three golds - two from Toh Wei Soong - one silver and five bronze medals at the Games, which end tomorrow.

