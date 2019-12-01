Team Singapore

Yong wins Singapore's first gold at 30th SEA Games

Yong wins Singapore's first gold at 30th SEA Games
Yong Yi Xiang has won Singapore's first gold at the 30th SEA Games.PHOTO: KONG CHONG YEW / SNOC
Dec 01, 2019 11:52 am

Singapore's wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang has won the Republic’s first gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Yong scored 9.70 points in the men’s changquan final at the World Trade Center in Manila on Sunday (Dec 1), edging out Malaysia’s Wong Weng Son (9.68 points) and Vietnam's Tran Xuan Hiep (9.60 points).

This is his second gold in this event. He had won his first during the 2015 edition on home soil.

In 2017, the gold went to another Singaporean, Jowen Lim, who finished sixth in this edition with 9.53 points. There were 10 participants in all. 

Yong, who turns 26 on Dec 15, told The New Paper that this is his "best advanced birthday present".

On Sunday morning, the Singapore women's water polo team defeated the Philippines 13-6 to clinch a silver medal. They had finished second behind Thailand in the three-team competition.

Singapore's Jowen Lim performing his routine during the SEA Games men's daoshu event on Aug 2. He won the changquan event on Aug 22.
Team Singapore

Jowen strikes gold again

Related Stories

Cool Jowen bags gold

Young quartet out to do Singapore proud at SEA Games

Ollies at the Olympics? Skateboarding considered for Tokyo 2020

In dancesport, the pair of Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo picked up a silver and two bronzes.

They scored 30.146 points to finish second out of six teams in the mixed foxtrot, after finishing third in the mixed waltz and mixed Viennese waltz.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WushuSEA GamesYong Yi Xiang