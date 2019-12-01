Yong wins Singapore's first gold at 30th SEA Games

Yong Yi Xiang has won Singapore's first gold at the 30th SEA Games.

Singapore's wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang has won the Republic’s first gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Yong scored 9.70 points in the men’s changquan final at the World Trade Center in Manila on Sunday (Dec 1), edging out Malaysia’s Wong Weng Son (9.68 points) and Vietnam's Tran Xuan Hiep (9.60 points).

This is his second gold in this event. He had won his first during the 2015 edition on home soil.

In 2017, the gold went to another Singaporean, Jowen Lim, who finished sixth in this edition with 9.53 points. There were 10 participants in all.

Yong, who turns 26 on Dec 15, told The New Paper that this is his "best advanced birthday present".

On Sunday morning, the Singapore women's water polo team defeated the Philippines 13-6 to clinch a silver medal. They had finished second behind Thailand in the three-team competition.

In dancesport, the pair of Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo picked up a silver and two bronzes.

They scored 30.146 points to finish second out of six teams in the mixed foxtrot, after finishing third in the mixed waltz and mixed Viennese waltz.