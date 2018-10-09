3 Thai umpires banned for life
Three Thai chair umpires have been handed life bans for match-fixing and betting offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said yesterday.
The TIU said the three had admitted to betting on tennis matches at International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures tournaments at which they were officiating last year.
"They also manipulated scores inputted into the official scoring system, for betting-related purposes and personal profit," it said in a statement.
The three were named as Anucha Tongplew, Apisit Promchai and Chitchai Srililai. - REUTERS
