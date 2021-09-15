$37m jackpot awaits teenage tennis star Raducanu: Marketing experts

Emma Raducanu's astonishing US Open triumph could lead to a pot of gold worth around £20 million (S$37.2m) over the next two years, according to sports marketing experts.

The 18-year-old's earning potential is set to soar, after becoming Britain's first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years. She is also the first-ever qualifier to win a Major, which has made her the new golden girl of women's tennis.

Raducanu's mixed Romanian-Chinese heritage, her stunning game, and engaging personality make her "brand gold" according to a sports marketing expert.

Tim Lopez, director of sports marketing firm CSM, told Reuters that continued Grand Slam success will see her become one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Conrad Wiacek, head of sport analysis at GlobalData, believes she will be able to break into the huge China market with her linguistic skills. Raducanu, whose mum is Chinese, speaks fluent Mandarin.