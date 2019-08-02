Tennis

Andy Murray and brother Jamie reunite for doubles win

Aug 02, 2019 06:00 am

Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Murray moved closer to a singles comeback six months after hip surgery, joining brother Jamie for a doubles victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) at the Washington Open.

The Murrays, partnered for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics, downed Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 10-5 to reach the last eight at the US Open tune-up event.

"It was a good atmosphere," Andy Murray said. "It felt like there were some good points and quick reactions out there."

Andy Murray is practising singles and playing doubles as the former world No. 1, now ranked 222, continues his fightback from right hip surgery in January.

The Scot, 32, feared he could be forced into retirement before the operation. He returned to the court in June but only in doubles while he rehabilitates. - AFP

Last few months the worst of my life, says Naomi Osaka
Tennis

Last few months the worst of my life: Osaka

Related Stories

Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys slip in opening round of Citi Open

US Open singles a real possibility for tennis star Andy Murray

Mind games inspire Novak Djokovic to fifth Wimbledon crown

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis