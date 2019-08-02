Andy Murray and brother Jamie reunite for doubles win

Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Murray moved closer to a singles comeback six months after hip surgery, joining brother Jamie for a doubles victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) at the Washington Open.

The Murrays, partnered for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics, downed Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 10-5 to reach the last eight at the US Open tune-up event.

"It was a good atmosphere," Andy Murray said. "It felt like there were some good points and quick reactions out there."

Andy Murray is practising singles and playing doubles as the former world No. 1, now ranked 222, continues his fightback from right hip surgery in January.