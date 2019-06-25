Andy Murray mulls over US Open singles return after doubles win

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray said he could resurrect his singles career at this year's US Open, following a remarkable return to tennis with victory in the men's doubles at the Queen's Club tournament yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Scot, 32, teamed up with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez for a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 10-5 win over Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram of the United States.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's triumph comes after what he described as "life-changing" hip surgery earlier this year.

Murray said that, while he had not made up his mind about a return to singles, the US Open would be the tournament where it could happen.

If so, it would be a remarkable turnaround for a man who was tearfully pondering retirement in January and has seen his singles ranking tumble to 215 in the world.

MINDFUL ABOUT HIP

"Potentially, yeah," he said when pressed as to whether the US Open could be the place to resume his singles career.

"But I don't care, really. Like, it would be nice to play at the US Open, but if I don't - look, I got so much enjoyment and happiness after winning a first-round doubles match here... that's enough.

"I don't have to be getting to the US Open this year and be really competitive and have to win the tournament for me to enjoy it."

Murray, also a two-time Olympic singles champion, said he had to be mindful about his hip, although he came through the week at Queen's pain free.

"It's not just to get back playing singles," he said.