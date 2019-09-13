Andy Murray to return to the Shanghai Masters on wildcard

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray will return to the Shanghai Masters for the first time since 2016 after the Briton was awarded a wildcard for the tournament, organisers said yesterday.

Murray, a three-time winner in Shanghai, is looking to play himself back into singles form after undergoing a hip resurfacing surgery earlier this year.

The 32-year-old recorded his first two singles victories since the injury at the Rafa Nadal Open Challenger tournament in Mallorca, before losing in the third round.

"I'm really looking forward to be going back to Shanghai, a tournament I have had success at in the past - the last time I was there was in 2016," Murray said in a statement.

"Thanks to the tournament for a wildcard, it's great to be able to continue my comeback and play in China."

Murray, who has slipped to 415th in the world rankings, has already confirmed his entry for two other tournaments in China during the ATP Tour's Asian swing - in Zhuhai and Beijing.