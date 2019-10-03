Tennis

Andy Murray snoozes after hard-fought win

Oct 03, 2019 06:00 am

An exhausted Andy Murray battled into a singles quarter-final for the first time in a year yesterday - and then immediately grabbed a snooze.

The former world No. 1 outlasted fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 over nearly three gruelling hours in hot and hazy Beijing.

The 32-year-old, now ranked a lowly 503, will play top seed Dominic Thiem or Chinese wildcard Zhang Zhizhen in the last eight of the China Open tomorrow.

On the mend after a career-saving hip operation in January, Murray looked drained, walking gingerly in and out of the post-match press conference.

He revealed that he slept in the 90 minutes between his victory and talking to reporters. "I'm tired, I just had a sleep before coming... really tired," he said.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic set up a last-eight meeting with Lucas Pouille at the Japan Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over Go Soeda. - AFP

