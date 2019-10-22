Andy Murray ‘very proud’ of first title since March 2017

Andy Murray said he was "very proud" after earning his first ATP title since March 2017 yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the Antwerp final.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who contemplated retirement earlier this year before undergoing career-saving hip surgery, fought back from a set and 3-1 down to claim his 46th career title.

"It means a lot. The last few years have been extremely difficult," Murray, whose ranking has plummeted to No. 243 in the world and who broke down in tears at the end, told Amazon Prime.

"Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the last couple of years. It's amazing to be back, playing against him in the final like that. I think it was a great match.